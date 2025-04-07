Walter Jones is a name to watch

Hersey 2027 QB Jake Nawrot (6-foot-4, 170 pounds) checks in and recaps his recent visit to Purdue here.
Downers Grove (Ill.) North junior tight end/edge Will Vala (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) has seen his recruiting stock rise
A group of former Northwestern players are settling it's lawsuit against the school in the hazing scandal.
My Evaluation: Today I dig deep into my remaining Top 5 uncommitted Class of 2026 Tight Ends in Illinois
Meet: Get to Know 2028 ATH Tammaris Jones who is our prospect of the day
