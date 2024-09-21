Watch: Illini running back Kaden Feagin pot game vs. Nebraska

Illinois running back Kaden Feagin following the OT win over Nebraska on Friday night. Feagin rushed for 69 yards on 12 attempts including a 21-yard run in overtime.
Illinois running back Kaden Feagin following the OT win over Nebraska on Friday night. Feagin rushed for 69 yards on 12 attempts including a 21-yard run in overtime.
Chicago Mount Carmel sophomore WR Quentin Burrell (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) is already making an impact for the Caravan
Chicago Mount Carmel 2027 DB Tavares Harrington (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) is a name to watch this season for the Caravan.
Make sure to check out EDGYTIM's work this season in the Daily Herald all season long
Watch: The 3rd and Leng podcast is back as Coach Matt Leng and EDGYTIM break down everything IHSA small school football.
Week 3 The Underclassmen Report features the top underclassmen from Nazareth Academy and Mount Carmel
Chicago Mount Carmel sophomore WR Quentin Burrell (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) is already making an impact for the Caravan
Chicago Mount Carmel 2027 DB Tavares Harrington (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) is a name to watch this season for the Caravan.
Make sure to check out EDGYTIM's work this season in the Daily Herald all season long