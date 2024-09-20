My Week 4 Top Games and Locks

Below are several of the Top Games across the State of Illinois in Week 4. Make sure and visit the EDGY FREE Football Message Board and break down and talk about the games with the fans every week. EDGYTIM's Season Record: 21-9

Brother Rice at Loyola Academy- Yeah....so I have no idea what's gonna happen here to be totally honest and neither do you. Loyola (1-2) hasn't been the same since the combination of adding lights and then getting East Sided. Brother Rice (1-2) was everyone's darling until they lost back to back weeks to both Marist and St Rita. Someone is gonna win this week and since everyone (Ok one free board poster) feels I already have Loyola ranked way too high already....go Ramblers. I guess. EDGY's Pick: Loyola Academy St. Rita at St. Francis St Rita (2-1) has been getting it done with a nice mix of old school power running game, strong defense and just enough passing from QB Steven Armbruster. Oh sure I ranked St. Francis in my Preseason Top 30 and now everyone is ranking them. The Franny's have a potent offensive attack led by Spartans junior QB Brady Palmer (who is indeed the real deal) and Palmer has plenty of capable weapons at his disposal. Still not sure just how good the St Francis defense is this season, but so fr so good. And for the last time.......I have no idea what happened against Kenwood......so stop asking me EDGY's Pick: St. Francis Marist at Joliet Catholic- Marist and head coach Mike Fitzgerald brought his magic back to the Redhawks and are off to a 3-0 start. The Redhawks will lean on a big, physical line play on both sides of the football along with a nice combination of QB Jacob Ritter and RB John McAuliffe. JCA (2-1) has somehow gotten 2 wins this season while the Hilltoppers offense has been mainly all run and no pass. JCA junior QB Lucas Simulick is a very capable all around dual threat signal caller and once he finds that groove beware. In the meantime, the Hilltoppers defense has been a strength and will be asked to play big again this week. Can the JCA offense fins the play action passing game this week? Can the JCA line play win on both sides of the football against the Redhawks? EDGY's Pick: Marist

Rochester at Glenwood- The EDGY Game of the Week should be a dandy, Rochester and the mad scientist Derek Leonard is back in the lab and trying to pull out a state title out of a hat as the Rockets are down to a handful of backup quarterbacks losing starter Bryan Zulauf for the season with an injury. Glenwood and head coach David Hay has a very good team this season loaded with both talent and experience. Both teams have also been pretty battle tested leading up to this week and in many ways this has a chance to be the CS8 championship game. Can Rochester keep rolling up points and wins led by backups quarterbacks? Can Glenwood get it's offense on track and upset Rochester? Tough, tough call here to make but I'll step out and take the upset here. EDGY's Pick: Glenwood St. Charles North at Batavia St. Charles North (3-0) and head coach Rob Pomazak has the North Stars played well so far this season. St. Charles North senior QB Ethan Plumb is as good as advertised while the North Stars run game is also a key led by RB Joell Holloway, The North Stars defense has also been making key big plays and causing turnovers led by LB Aidan McClure. Batavia (3-0) and veteran head coach Dennis Piron is simply going to Batavia this Friday and look for the Bulldogs to control the line of scrimmage, control clock and control tempo while playing smash mouth defense at all times. Batavia has gotten a big season so far from RB Nathan Whitwell while QB Bodi Anderson is starting to settle in with the play action passing game. Can the North Stars big play and ding the Batavia defense? Can the St Charles North defense force a few turnovers and make Batavia uncomfortable for four quarters in Batavia? EDGY's Pick: Batavia

Lincoln Way East at Naperville North- Lincoln Way East will finally get a much needed test this week on the North side of Naperville taking on the Huskies. Lincoln Way East is 3-0 but lit;s last two games came against a bye forfeit win and then Stagg in Week 3. Naperville North pulled out a 21-20 OT win over Lincoln Way Central last week as QB Jacob Bell (Ball State) had another big night for the Huskies. Can Lincoln Way East get it's early season magic back this week and get standout junior QB Jonas Williams on track as well? Can the Naperville North offense put together some prolonged drives and finish with points? Beating Lincoln Way East usually takes a clean, mistake free four quarters and the longer this one is close....the better chance North has at making this one interesting. EDGY's Pick: Lincoln Way East Quincy at Moline Quincy and head coach Rick Little has been the team to beat in the Western Big 6 for the last two seasons now, and before that Moline was a top conference contender. Quincy will get the football in to the hands of standout QB Bradyn Little (Quincy) who will look towards a very strong receiver core led by senior WR Jeraius Rice and the Blue Devils can put up big points. Moline kicked off conference play with a big lopsided win over Geneseo and the Maroons only loss came to Benet Academy in Week 2. EDGY's Pick: Quincy

Barrington at Maine South Barrington (3-0) has done nothing but put up big points so far this season. The Broncos are led by senior QB Nick Peipert (St. Thomas) along with a strong running game led by RB Calvin Johnson and the Barrington defense is always a strength. Maine South (1-2) was stunned by Hersey last week in a 28-23 loss. The Hawks will look to bounce back this week and will look towards it's offensive skills led by senior QB Constantine Coines along with sophomore QB Jameson Purcell and RB/LB Mike Dellumo is a big time play makers on both sides of the football for Maine South. Can the Barrington defense slow down the Hawks offense? Which Maine South team shows up tonight? EDGY's Pick: Barrington Normal Community at Kankakee Normal Community and head coach Jason Drengwicz has done a great job of getting the Ironmen at the top of the Big 12 over the past handful of seasons. The Ironmen will looK to senior QB Kyle Beaty along with standout senior WR/DB MarQuan Gary (Illinois State) and this team is capable of big play/chunk plays. Kankakee and head coach Miles Osei has a starting lineup loaded with speed and athletes and the the Kays are also a very high level offense capable of the big play on every possession. Can the Normal Community offense keep rolling up big plays and points against a defense as strong and as speedy as Kankakee? This will be by far the biggest challenge so far this season for NCHS in my opinion. EDGY's Pick: Kankakee