Watch List: 2021 Wide Receivers
Below is the EDGYTIM.com Watch List for the Class of 2021 in the State of Illinois.
Not on the list? Make sure to fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. In need of a correction? Email edgytim@edgytiom.com or follow @EDGYTIM on Twitter.
(*note: all heights/weight are not verified and are estimates from various sources)
WR Dwayne Moorehead Jr. Brother Rice 6-foot-2, 210 pounds 2021
WR/ATH Jordan Nubin St. Charles North 6-foot-0, 170 pounds 2021
WR Malik Beasley TF North 5-foot-8, 170 pounds 2021
WR/S Brian Whitsey Solorio 6-foot-1, 185 pounds 2021
WR Lewis Bond St. Laurence 6-foot-0, 180 pounds 2021
WR Braden Sayles Hononegah 6-foot-0, 165 pounds 2021
WR/LB Ryne Begole Metamora 6-foot-3, 195 pounds 2021
WR Jason Moore DeLaSalle 5-foot-10, 180 pounds 2021
WR Cooper Palalmore Prairie Central 6-foot-4, 200 pounds 2021
WR Zeke Rolando St. Edwards 6-foot-3, 150 pounds 2021
WR Justin Stallworth Marian Catholic 6-foot-4, 190 pounds 2021
WR/DB Marcus Puller Phillips 5-foot-9, 160 pounds 2021
WR Elijawah Teague Thornton Township 6-foot-1. 170 pounds 2021
WR Will Pauling H-F 5-foot-10, 170 pounds 2021
WR Keontez Lewis East St. Louis 6-foot-1, 170 pounds 2021
WR Kenneth Cotton East St Louis 5-foot-10, 155 pounds 2021
WR Mason Blakemore Centralia 6-0/180/ 2021
WR Dante Reynolds Kenwood 6-foot-0, 175 pounds 2021
WR Mason Pierre Antoine LW East 6-foot-1, 175 pounds 2021
WR Paris White Roxana 6-foot-0, 160 pounds 2021
WR Henry Wilson Jr. St Rita 6-foot-0, 170 pounds 2021
WR Landon Morris Nazareth Academy 6-foot-6, 205 pounds 2021
WR/RB Devon Pringle Bolingbrook 5-foot-11, 160 pounds 2021
WR Owen Boos Loyola Academy 6-foot-3, 170 pounds 2021
WR George Grubs Simeon 6-foot-4, 190 pounds 2021
WR Dominic McCarren Harlem 6-foot-3, 205 pounds 2021
WR Dominic Lovett East St. Louis 5-foot-11, 170 pounds 2021
WR Tristan Duncan Effingham 6-foot-2, 180 pounds 2021
WR Dewayne Moorehead Brother Rice 6-foot-3, 175 pounds 2021
WR/ATH Jaylen Davis OPRF 6-foot-2, 180 pounds 2021