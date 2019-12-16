Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy junior cornerback prospect Jabril Williams (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) has been a varsity starter for the Hilltoppers and head coach Jake Jaworski over the past two seasons. Williams has started to draw college recruiting attention and get to know this latest name to watch here.

"Recruiting has been going pretty well and we've been seeing a lot of college coaches in school over the last few weeks," Williams said. "We have final exams this week so I've been just focused on finishing strong in the class room and then getting back training for football."

Williams filled us in on which schools have been showing him recruiting attention so far this winter.

"We've seen the college coaches in school from Iowa, Michigan State, Iowa State, NIU and also South Dakota State. South Dakota State is also recruiting my older brother (Kenyetta Williams) who they have been in touch with me as well. I've also drawn contact from Tennessee State, Miami of Ohio, Georgia Tech and also South Dakota. NIU actually has invited me to come out for a junior day event later this winter and I'm sure I'll go and visit them."

Williams reflected back on his recently completed 2019 junior season.

"The season ended way too early for us. I would give myself a grade of a C- overall. I knew going into the season I would play safety and I just thought that the transition would be easy and it was actually a harder adjustment for me to make than I thought. It was harder for me to get into a flow early in the season, but once I was able to settle in I thought I played a lot better."

So what part of his game will Williams focus on this off season?

"I'm definitely going to work on improving my speed. I also want to improve my overall communication skills with my teammates on defense and also just recognize plays quicker and just make better overall reads."

So does Williams have a dream school in mind?

"My dream school would be Northwestern. They offer great opportunities on and off the field and when you graduate from Northwestern you are set up pretty well for life after football."

