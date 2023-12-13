After being pulled up as a sophomore to play a starting role on the Loyola Academy 2022 Class 8A state championship team, junior running back Luke Foster (5-foot-10, 187 pounds) had a strong summer showing. He was invited to attend various D1 prospect camps and seemed more than ready for a breakout 2023 season returning to the Ramblers backfield.

However, a late summer injury and eventual surgery kept Foster on the sideline this season as the Ramblers won the 2023 Class 8A state title. Foster discusses his ordeal this past season and looks forward to the next steps in his journey back to the football field.

“This past season was just really hard for me and I definitely missed the little things,” Foster said. “Watching my guys doing great things was amazing this past season and now I’m just even more determined to come back and be even stronger next season. I’m definitely more motivated than ever before.”

Foster did much more than stand on the sidelines in street clothes this past season for Loyola.

“I was able to sit upstairs in the press box with the assistant coaches and I was able to add to my knowledge level of the offense and I just learned so much more about the game. I’m very grateful for that opportunity and grateful to be there and help my teammates in any way that I could help.”

Foster has remained in contact with several colleges this fall.

“I ended up camping this past summer at Duke and Virginia and had a good experience at both schools. I also ended up going back for game day visits to both schools and I enjoyed those visits. I also made a game day visit to Army and had game day invites to other schools like Mercer and Stanford. I was also invited to attend the All American Bowl combine in January in Texas.”

In the meantime, what’s next for Foster this off season?

“I’m roughly five months now post-op and I have two more months of physical therapy then I’ll be fully cleared. I’m ahead of schedule and just doing everything I’m allowed to do to get back into playing shape. I’m working hard and staying positive and in the end this will all hopefully end up being a blessing for me.”

Does Foster have a dream school?

“I’m just really focused on playing great football and studying business.”