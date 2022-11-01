2022 WJOL AM 1340 Joliet Football Broadcast Schedule

2022 WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet Preseason Coaches Kickoff Show.

Join WJOL's EDGYTIM and "The Coach"Joe Rodeghero each week via live video stream here on the EDGYTIM Channel on You Tube.

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County (as well as around the state of Illinois) is back for it's 20th season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST. Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

This Week's Guest List?

Bret Kooi Lemont

Matt Harding Minooka

Gavin Johnson Reed Custer

Francis Loughran Coal City

Plus your calls all show long at 815-254-7300 are always welcomed.

2022 WJOL AM 1340 Football Broadcast Schedule

IHSA Football Playoff Round 2 Games

Friday Class 8A 7PM Palatine at Minooka

Saturday Class 4A 1PM Joliet Catholic at Providence Catholic