Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Thursdays

2024 WJOL AM 1340 Joliet Football Broadcast Schedule
Listen Live! Just CLICK HERE to listen to all WJOL Football Broadcasts and all local programming streamed live via the internet or download the WJOL/Audacy App today.
Join WJOL's EDGYTIM and "The Coach"Joe Rodeghero at this special live remote broadcast. This remote live broadcast will be also available online via streaming audio at WJOL.com online as well as on the WJOL Audacy App for your smartphone.
Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 22nd season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST. Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.
This week's guest list?
Joliet Catholic HC Jake Jaworski
Lincoln Way East HC Rob Zvonar
Friday Night Drive Steve Soucie
Providence Catholic HC Tyler Plantz
Plus your phone calls at 815-254-7300 all show long
2024 WJOL AM 1340 Football Broadcast Schedule
10/25 Fri. 730p Joliet Catholic @ Providence Catholic
IHSA Football Playoff Schedule TBA
#all games days/times are tentative at this point