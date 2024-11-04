Advertisement

Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 11 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Video: Maine South 49 Naperville North 42 plus postgame

Video: Maine South 49 Naperville North 42 plus postgame

Video: Maine South built a 49-28 lead over Naperville North then hung on for dear life for the 49-42 win to advance.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Tim OHalloran
2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 5A thru 8A

2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 5A thru 8A

EDGYTIM makes his winning selections for the first round of the IHSA State Playoffs here for Class 8A thru Class 5A.

 • Tim OHalloran
2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 4A thru 1A

2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 4A thru 1A

EDGYTIM makes his winning selections for the first round of the IHSA State Playoffs here for Class 4A thru Class 1A.

 • Tim OHalloran
Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Tonight 6PM

Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Tonight 6PM

Watch Live: WJOL AM 1340 WJOL in Joliet presents Pigskin Preview Show LIVE every Thursday from 6-8PM.

 • Tim OHalloran

Published Nov 4, 2024
Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Publisher
Week 11 EDGYTM Class 4A Top 10 poll

1. Wheaton Academy 9-1 (2) @ St. Laurence

2. St Laurence 7-3 (3) vs Wheaton Academy

3. DePaul Prep 7-3 (4) vs Geneseo

4. Dixon 9-1 (5) vs Ag Science

5. Breese Central 10-0 (6) @ Murphysboro

6. Peoria Notre Dame 6-4 (NR) @ Mt. Zion

7. Coal City 8-2 (8) @ Boylan

8. UHigh 8-2 (9) vs Richland County

9. Murphysboro 8-2 (10) vs Breese Central

10. Cahokia 8-2 (NR) @ Waterloo

Out: Rochester/Richmond Burton

