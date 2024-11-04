in other news
Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 11 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
Video: Maine South 49 Naperville North 42 plus postgame
Video: Maine South built a 49-28 lead over Naperville North then hung on for dear life for the 49-42 win to advance.
2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 5A thru 8A
EDGYTIM makes his winning selections for the first round of the IHSA State Playoffs here for Class 8A thru Class 5A.
2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 4A thru 1A
EDGYTIM makes his winning selections for the first round of the IHSA State Playoffs here for Class 4A thru Class 1A.
Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Tonight 6PM
Watch Live: WJOL AM 1340 WJOL in Joliet presents Pigskin Preview Show LIVE every Thursday from 6-8PM.
in other news
Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 11 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
Video: Maine South 49 Naperville North 42 plus postgame
Video: Maine South built a 49-28 lead over Naperville North then hung on for dear life for the 49-42 win to advance.
2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 5A thru 8A
EDGYTIM makes his winning selections for the first round of the IHSA State Playoffs here for Class 8A thru Class 5A.
Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll
1. Nazareth Academy 8-2 (1) vs Woodstock North
2. Wheaton St Francis 8-2 (2) vs Prairie Ridge
3. Joliet Catholic 7-3 (3) @ Sacred Heart Griffin
4. Sycamore 10-0 (4) @ Westinghouse
5. Peoria 8-2 (5) @ TF North
6. Morgan Park 9-1 (6) @ Metamora
7. Rochelle 9-1 (7) vs Benet Academy
8. Prairie Ridge 8-2 (9) @ St. Francis
9. Benet Academy 7-3 (10) @ Rochelle
10. Sacred Heart Griffin 6-4 (NR) vs Joliet Catholic
Out: Mahomet Seymour