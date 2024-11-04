Advertisement

in other news

Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 11 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Video: Maine South 49 Naperville North 42 plus postgame

Video: Maine South 49 Naperville North 42 plus postgame

Video: Maine South built a 49-28 lead over Naperville North then hung on for dear life for the 49-42 win to advance.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Tim OHalloran
2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 5A thru 8A

2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 5A thru 8A

EDGYTIM makes his winning selections for the first round of the IHSA State Playoffs here for Class 8A thru Class 5A.

 • Tim OHalloran
2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 4A thru 1A

2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 4A thru 1A

EDGYTIM makes his winning selections for the first round of the IHSA State Playoffs here for Class 4A thru Class 1A.

 • Tim OHalloran
Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Tonight 6PM

Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Tonight 6PM

Watch Live: WJOL AM 1340 WJOL in Joliet presents Pigskin Preview Show LIVE every Thursday from 6-8PM.

 • Tim OHalloran

in other news

Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 11 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Video: Maine South 49 Naperville North 42 plus postgame

Video: Maine South 49 Naperville North 42 plus postgame

Video: Maine South built a 49-28 lead over Naperville North then hung on for dear life for the 49-42 win to advance.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Tim OHalloran
2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 5A thru 8A

2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 5A thru 8A

EDGYTIM makes his winning selections for the first round of the IHSA State Playoffs here for Class 8A thru Class 5A.

 • Tim OHalloran
Advertisement
Published Nov 4, 2024
Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10
circle avatar
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Publisher
Twitter
@EDGYTIM
Calling All Underclassmen! This is THE event of the winter.

Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll

1. Nazareth Academy 8-2 (1) vs Woodstock North

2. Wheaton St Francis 8-2 (2) vs Prairie Ridge

3. Joliet Catholic 7-3 (3) @ Sacred Heart Griffin

4. Sycamore 10-0 (4) @ Westinghouse

5. Peoria 8-2 (5) @ TF North

6. Morgan Park 9-1 (6) @ Metamora

7. Rochelle 9-1 (7) vs Benet Academy

8. Prairie Ridge 8-2 (9) @ St. Francis

9. Benet Academy 7-3 (10) @ Rochelle

10. Sacred Heart Griffin 6-4 (NR) vs Joliet Catholic

Out: Mahomet Seymour

football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement