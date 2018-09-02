2018 Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 3 Chicagoland Top 30 poll was first released on Sunday afternoon on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Lincoln-Way East 2-0 (1)- Two straight strong wins for the Griffins as senior QB Jack Baltz has been rolling so far (B)East. Next: vs Andrew

2. Loyola Academy 2-0 (2)- The Ramblers lived up to it's reputation on Friday night/early Saturday AM in beating up New Trier. Next: vs Mount Carmel

3. Phillips 1-1 (3)- The run game was a key while the defense was able to slow down Chaminade junior QB Brady Cook in the win. Next: vs Simeon @ Gately

4. Batavia 2-0 (4)- The Bulldogs get the offense in gear beating Naperville North. Next: vs Lake Park

5. Nazareth Academy 2-0 (6)- Big, big win for the Road Runners as sophomore QB JJ McCarthy is everything and then some so far in 2018. Next: @ Marian Central Catholic

6. Maine South 2-0 (7)- The Hawks get an impressive road win over the Caravan at Gately. Barrington comes to town in a terrific Central Sub versus Mid Sub crossover. Next: vs Barrington

7. Homewood-Flossmoor 2-0 (8)- The Vikings defense was strong and the running game led by senior RB Leon Tanna led the way over Lutheran North. Next: vs Stagg

8. Brother Rice 2-0 (10)- The Crusaders keep rolling. Next: vs Fenwick

9. Stevenson 2-0 (12)- The Patriots pull off a very strong road win over Neuqua Valley last Fridat. Next: @ Libertyville

10. Lake Zurich 1-1 (5)- The Bears won't do much until it's offense can get out of second gear. Next: vs Zion-Benton

11. Cary-Grove 2-0 (13)- The Trojans roll last week and look to gear up for a big mid season test in the FVC. Next: vs Hampshire

12. Marist 1-1 (14)- The Redhawks come back from Indiana with a win, and a win is a win is a win. Next: @ Niles Notre Dame

13. Oswego 2-0 (17)- The Panthers take care of the young Minooka Indians last Friday and Saturday. Next: vs Plainfield North

14. Barrington 2-0 (20)- The Broncos rolled over Buffalo Grove 37-0 on Friday and trust me kids that's a pretty impressive win over a state playoff caliber team in the Bison. Next: @ Maine South

15. Mount Carmel 1-1 (15)-The Caravan suffer it's first loss of the season against Maine South and next comes the Maroon and Gold bullies from the North Shore to town. Next: vs Loyola Academy @ Gately

16. Bolingbrook 2-0 (29)- The Raiders senior RB Jordan Pringle goes off in it's win over St. Charles East last Friday. Does anyone have a better backfield in the state in Pringle and Ant Williams Jr. in 2018? Next: vs Sandburg

17. Glenbard West 1-1 (18)- The Hitters get back on track beating Proviso East. Next: vs Addison Trail

18. Richards 2-0 (22)- The Bulldogs get the Friday then into Saturday 14-0 win over St. Rita and trust me this is a big win for the Bulldogs program. Next: @ Evergreen Park

19. Simeon 2-0 (25)- Shhhhh!v The Wolverines are really good this year...just be quite about it. Next: vs Phillips @ Gately

20. Benet Academy 2-0 (26)- The Redwings get a nice road win at Moline last Friday Next: vs St. Patrick @ Triton College

21. Willowbrook 2-0 (NR)- Yet another HUGE win for the Warriors in shocking Hinsdale Central 21-17 last Friday. Next: vs Leyden

22. Montini Catholic 2-0 (23)- The Broncos get a much stiffer test this week hosting the Cadets. Next: vs Marmion Academy

23. Prairie Ridge 2-0 (24)- The two time defending Class 6A state champs are averaging 57 1/2 points per game so far in 2018. And yes this is still a running team Next: vs Huntley

24. Hinsdale Central 1-1 (8)- The Red Devils suffer a tough loss to Willowbrook...yet this team still has the ingredients to make a nice run this season. Next: vs OPRF

25. Naperville Central 0-2 (11)- I'm all about playing tough schedules and all that...and I still feel the Redhawks are a very good team...but two straight losses are still two losses so.... Next: vs Naperville North

26. New Trier 1-1 (16)- Came out fired up and just never seemed to regain any of that early vibe in a 40-3 loss to rival Loyola. Next: vs Fremd

27. Hillcrest 2-0 (27)- The Hawks are going to be a very dangerous team come state playoff time but for now have work to do in the regular season and the South Sub Blue. Next: @ Shepard

28. St. Charles North 1-1 (19)- The North Stars got a big game from backup QB Kyler Brown but just couldn't contain the explosive Bolingbrook backfield. Next: vs Wheaton North

29. Immaculate Conception 2-0 (30)- The Knights wallop Joliet Catholic in one of the Knights most impressive regular season wins ever?. Next: @ Wheaton Academy

30. Neuqua Valley 1-1 (21)- The Wildcats mistakes cost them against Stevenson. Another big trip to Death Valley awaits this week. Next: @ Waubonsie Valley

Out: Joliet Catholic

Others to Watch (in no order): Huntley/West Aurora/Antioch/Lincoln-Way Central/Plainfield South/Waubonsie Valley/Kenwood/DeKalb/Providence Catholic/Highland Park/Evanston/St. Charles East/Marian Central Catholic/Rolling Meadows/Glenbard East