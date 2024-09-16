Advertisement

in other news

Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 4 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
FREE: Week 4 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30

FREE: Week 4 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30

The 2024 FREE Edition Week 4 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
DH: Glenbard South’s Schwendeman bouncing back from injury

DH: Glenbard South’s Schwendeman bouncing back from injury

Daily Herald: Glenbard South 2026 OL Josh Schwendeman had it all in front of him but a June injury changed a

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
3-Star DT King Liggins Talks Iowa Offer and Visit

3-Star DT King Liggins Talks Iowa Offer and Visit

On an unofficial visit to campus yesterday, 2026 defensive tackle King Liggins picked up an offer from Iowa.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Tim OHalloran
Touchdown Luther emerges in Mizzou's 27-21 win over No. 24 Boston College

Touchdown Luther emerges in Mizzou's 27-21 win over No. 24 Boston College

Former East St. Louis and Missouri's Touchdown Luther emerges in Mizzou's 27-21 win over No. 24 Boston College

External content
 • Tim OHalloran

in other news

Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 4 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
FREE: Week 4 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30

FREE: Week 4 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30

The 2024 FREE Edition Week 4 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
DH: Glenbard South’s Schwendeman bouncing back from injury

DH: Glenbard South’s Schwendeman bouncing back from injury

Daily Herald: Glenbard South 2026 OL Josh Schwendeman had it all in front of him but a June injury changed a

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
Advertisement
Published Sep 16, 2024
Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
circle avatar
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Publisher
Twitter
@EDGYTIM
Subscribe today and get a 30 day free trial

Week 4 EDGYTIM State Wide Class 4A Top 10 poll

1. Rochester 2-1 (1) @ Glenwood

2. IC College Prep 2-1 (2) @ Nazareth Academy

3. St Laurence 3-0 (7) @ Niles Notre Dame

4. St. Viator 3-0 (5) @ Benet Academy

6. Mt. Zion 2-1 (3) vs Taylorville

7. DePaul Prep 3-0 (8) vs St Patrick

8. Wheaton Academy 2-1 (9) @ Hope Academy

9. Murphysboro 2-1 (10) @ Massac County

10. Dixon 3-0 (NR) @ Genoa Kingston

Out: Richmond Burton

recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement