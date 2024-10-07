Week 7 FREE EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30

2024 Week 7 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll
1. Lincoln Way East 6-0 (1) Next: vs Lockport
2. Downers Grove North 6-0 (5) Next: vs Lyons
3. Cary Grove 6-0 (3) Next: @ Huntley
4. Mount Carmel 4-2 (2) Next: vs Joliet Catholic
5. Geneva 6-0 (13) Next: vs Wheaton North
6. Loyola Academy 4-2 (7) Next: vs Providence Catholic
7. Nazareth Academy 6-1 (14) Next: Forfeit win vs DeLaSalle
8. St. Rita 4-2 (6) Next: @ Leo
9. Naperville Central 6-0 (9) Next: @ Metea Valley
10. Batavia 5-1 (4) Next: @ St Charles East
11. Oswego 6-0 (12) Next: @ Yorkville
12. Fremd 6-0 (22) Next: @ Palatine
13. Kankakee 5-1 (14) Next: @ Bloom Township
14. Libertyville 5-0 (15) Next: vs Zion Benton
15. Joliet Catholic 4-2 (16) Next: @ Mount Carmel
16. Marist 5-1 (17) Next:@ St. Ignatius
17. Barrington 5-1 (10) Next: vs Schaumburg
18. Maine South 3-3 (18) Next: @ Glenbrook South
19. York 5-1 (8) Next: @ Glenbard West
20. St Francis 4-2 (19) Next: @ Marian Catholic
21. Warren Township 4-2 (20) Next: @ Stevenson
22. Hersey 4-2 (21) Next: @ Prospect
23. Sycamore 6-0 (23) Next: @ LaSalle Peru
24. Prairie Ridge 5-1 (24) Next: vs Central (Burlington)
25. Lyons Township 6-0 (26) Next: @ Downer Grove North
26. Sandburg 5-1 (27) Next: vs Andrew
27. Morgan Park 5-1 (28) Next: vs Phillips @ Gately
28. Brother Rice 3-3 (NR) Next: vs Niles Notre Dame
29. Naperville North 4-2 (NR) Next: vs Neuqua Valley
30. Fenwick 5-1 (NR) @ Benet Adademy