Week 8 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10

2022 Week 8 EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 30 poll

Class 6A

1. East St Louis 5-2 (1) vs Edwardsville

2. Simeon 7-0 (2) vs Morgan Park

3. Lemont 7-0 (3) @ Hillcrest

4. Crete-Monee/Prairie Ridge 5-2/6-1 (4/4) @ Bloom/@ Crystal Lake South

5. St. Ignatius 5-2 (5) vs DePaul Prep

6. Benet Academy 4-3 (7) @ Joliet Catholic

7. Notre Dame 5-2 (8) @ St. Laurence

8. Normal West 6-1 (9) vs Peoria

9. Wauconda 7-0 (10) vs North Chicago

10. Belvidere North 7-0 (NR) @ Harlem

