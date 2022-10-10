Week 8 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10
2022 Week 8 EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 30 poll
(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 8 Class 6A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
Class 6A
1. East St Louis 5-2 (1) vs Edwardsville
2. Simeon 7-0 (2) vs Morgan Park
3. Lemont 7-0 (3) @ Hillcrest
4. Crete-Monee/Prairie Ridge 5-2/6-1 (4/4) @ Bloom/@ Crystal Lake South
5. St. Ignatius 5-2 (5) vs DePaul Prep
6. Benet Academy 4-3 (7) @ Joliet Catholic
7. Notre Dame 5-2 (8) @ St. Laurence
8. Normal West 6-1 (9) vs Peoria
9. Wauconda 7-0 (10) vs North Chicago
10. Belvidere North 7-0 (NR) @ Harlem