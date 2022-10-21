Week 9 Games are Now Out! Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Weekly Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week. Play Right Now: Pick Em 2022 Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 9 Games Results are complied and announced on the Monday after each week's results. 1. The deadline for all completed brackets will be on each Friday by 4PMCST. 2. You must make selections for all games and also including answering the weekly tie breaker question. Any missing selections or a missing tie breaker automatically is a disqualification. The final winner will be announced and new games for the following week will be posted every Monday here. Simply just click the link and play along. Pick Em 2022 Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 9 Games

EDGYTIM's 2022 Fall Season Record: 61-25 overall Week 9: My Best Winners and Guesses

Mount Carmel at Loyola Academy EDGY's Take: Both Mount Carmel (8-0) and Loyola Academy (8-0) have been two of the most dominant teams in Chicagoland. and this Week 9 showdown has been anticipated since the beginning of the season. Mount Carmel and head coach Jordan Lynch has an experienced and talent heavy lineup on both sides of the football this season. Mount Carmel is getting a big season from senior QB Blainey Dowling who leads a highly effective Caravan pistol attack and also keep an eye out on several key weapons led by junior RB Darrion Dupree, do-it-all senior WR/DB Damarion Arrington and senior WR Denny Furlong. Loyola Academy and head coach John Holecek also has serious talent on both sides of the football once again in 2022. Senior QB Jake Stearney (Colgate) is an experienced and talented signal caller and the Ramblers can and will mix things up with both pass and run. Loyola also has and have stable of quality backs and receivers including senior WR Declan Ford. The Ramblers defense has always been it's calling card and keep an eye on senior DE Brooks Bahr (Michigan) along with ILB Carl Scheid and senior S Johnny Mcguire. Biggest storyline? Can the Mount Carmel offense create big plays and strike quickly against the always tough Loyola defense? Can the Loyola offense outmuscle the Caravan speedy defense? Can both teams an IHSA state title this season? EDGY's Pick: Mount Carmel 28 Loyola 21

Marist at Brother Rice Marist at Brother Rice EDGY's Take: Both Marist (5-3) and Brother Rice (5-3) get to replay one of the greatest rivalry games in all of Chicagoland, and someone knew what they were doing when they made this game happen in Week 9. Brother Rice and first year head coach Casey Quedenfeld has brought the Crusaders along this season after inheriting a team that have very limited varsity experienced heading into the season. The Crusaders have balance on offense led by QB Ryan Hartz along with several quality backs and Hartz main target have been senior WR Marty O'Keefe and senior WR Owen Lyons. The Brother Rice defense has some key leaders in senior DT Roderick Pierce III (Wisconsin) along with senior LB Henry Ivers. Marist and head coach Ron Dawczak also had to bring a long a younger but still talented team this season. The Redhawks and head coach Ron Dawczak is always loaded year in and year out, but much like Rice the Redhawks also needed to break in several new faces this season. Senior QB Dermot Smyth has been solid all season long and the Redhawks offense is a balanced attack.Keep an eye on RB Marc Coy along with RB Chris Lofgren while WR Ryan Sims (Miami of Ohio) is a key target. Defensively for Marist, senior S John Nestor (Iowa) is one of the state's best finishers and also keep an eye inside on senior DT Jamel Howard Jr. (Wisconsin). Biggest storyline? Can the Brother Rice defense slow down and limit the Marist spread offense? Can the Marist defense avoid the big play potential of the Rice offense? Look for a key turnover or special teams play to determine the winner here. EDGY's Pick: Marist 28 Brother Rice 27 OT

St. Charles North at Batavia EDGY's Take: St. Charles North (7-1) and head coach Rob Pomazak has the North Stars playing solid football after a Week 1 loss to Palatine. The North Stars will get the football into the hands of standout senior RB/LB Drew Surges while sophomore QB Ethan Plumb continues to impress this fall. The North Stars defense has also been strong all season long and is again led by Drew Surges. Batavia (6-2) and head coach Dennis Piron has been able to rebound well from an 0-2 start to the season as the Bulldogs also have balance on offense led by junior QB Ryan Boe while Batavia standout senior LB Tyler Jansey (Wisconsin) has also been playing quite a bit of running back and is a big play threat along with senior RB Ryan Whitwell and WR Drew Gerke. Defensively for Batavia, LB Tyler Jansey along with senior LB Jack Sadowsky (Iowa State) are impact players this season. Biggest storyline? Can St Charles North beat Batavia in Batavia? Can the St. Charles North defense limit the Bulldogs play action passing game and get them in to unwanted down and distances? Can the Batavia defense take away the North Stars running game and make them pass more than they want on Friday? An overtime tie breaker suggestion....Surges versus Jansey....WWE cage match style at the middle of the 50 yard line? EDGY's Pick: Batavia 21 St. Charles North 14

Kankakee at Crete-Monee EDGY's Take: This showdown in the Southland conference has been highly anticipated since last season when Kankakee defeated Crete-Monee 28-20 in Week 9. Kankakee and head coach Derek Hart has been on fire after a strange 2-0 Week 1 loss to Nazareth Academy. The Kankakee offense has been consistent and QB Larenz Walters will have plenty of weapons including senior WR Karson King along with senior RB Tony Phillips Jr, as well as senior 4 star ranked WR/S Jyaire Hill and senior WR/DB Naz Hill. Crete-Monee and head coach John Konecki has two major game breakers inn senior WR Joshua Franklin (Western Michigan) along with senior WR Lynell Billips-Williams (Miami Ohio) while senior QB Cory Stennis has been a huge addition to the Warriors attack this season. Both Frankiln and Billips-Williams are also leaders on the Crete-Monee defense and also keep an eye on senior DB "Fast" Eddie Clark. Biggest storyline? Can the Kankakee defense get get pressure and disrupt the Crete--Monee passing game? Can the Crete defense contain the many speedy weapons from Kankakee for four quarters? Can any team in this game limit the other's big play ability? EDGY's Pick: Crete-Monee 35 Kankakee 28

St. Francis at Immaculate Conception EDGY's Take: This game is easily one of the biggest regular season games in the smaller enrollment schools class in IHSA football this season. Class 4A ranked St. Francis (8-0) and head coach Bob McMillen has gotten it done behind a big play offense led by junior QB Alessio Milvojevic leads the spread passing attack and will look towards several key target in WR Dash Dorsey while senior two way OL/DL TJ McMillen (Illinois) has been a mainstay for the Spartans since his freshman season. IC Catholic Prep (7-1) and head coach Bill Krefft only loss on the season came in Week 2 against state power Joliet Catholic (23-22) in Joliet. The Knights will rely on QB Dennis Mandala along with some talented two ways starters in junior WR/S KJ Parker and RB/bB Denzell Gibson and the ICCP defense is also salty and well schooled this season. Biggest storyline? Last possession wins? Can the ICCP defense limit the touches that the St Francis defense gets on Friday night? Can the ICCP offense break a handful on big plays against a very good St. Francis defense? Can either team limit penalties and turnovers in this huge game? EDGY's Pick: St. Francis 24 ICCP 21