Lake Zurich (IL) junior tight end recruit Hunter Welcing (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) added a scholarship offer from Northwestern last week and on Saturday Welcing decided to head up to see the Wildcats spring practice and gave head coach Pat Fitzgerald his verbal commitment. Welcing discusses his college decision here. .

"I was planning to go back to visit Northwestern on the 19th," Welcing said. "But the more I thought about everything the more I was ready to make my decision and I didn't want to wait that long. So I called up the coaches at Northwestern and went up on Saturday to practice and committed to Coach (Pat) Fitzgerald."

Welcing filled us in on why he decided to commit to the Northwestern Wildcats.

"Northwestern has been my dream school for a long time now and they will allow me to pursue both my academic goals along with playing for a great football program in Northwestern. Northwestern is also close to home and it's just 45 minutes away for my family and friends to come see me play in college. I was starting to draw more recruiting attention from other schools after Northwestern offered me. Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska had started to reach outa and invite me to come visit them. I just feel like Northwestern is a great fit for me on a lot of different levels and I'm fully committed and everything else is now shut down."

Welcing, who was offered and recruited as a Superback by the Wildcats, and Welcing is also excited for his new position.

"I knew a little bit about the Superback position at Northwestern but the more I researched it I realized that it's a great fit for me. Northwestern's offense uses it's Superback all over the field and you can line up at tight end, wide receiver or fullback on any given play. It's a chance to be utilized in a lot of different ways on offense and it's pretty exciting."

Welcing, who is planning to major in Pre-Med also had no issue in giving Northwestern his verbal commitment in early March.

"I knew that I was ready to make my decision and I really had no hesitation in making my decision early. The coaching staff at Northwestern has great stability and I trust the coaches at Northwestern. I'm going to be at Northwestern for the next 4-5 years and I totally trust the coaches."

Hunter Welcing is verbally committed to Northwestern.