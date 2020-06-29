EdgyTim - Williams pledges to Indy State

Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy senior cornerback recruit Jabril Williams (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) decided to give Indiana State University his verbal commitment today. Williams discusses his decision here.

"I'm just very happy and excited about my decision," Williams said. "It was a pretty emotional moment for me and my family. It's just a great feeling to be committed to Indiana State."

Williams discussed why he decided to give the ISU Sycamores his college commitment.

"Several things stand out for me but the coaching staff at Indiana State was just relentless. They showed a lot of recruiting interest in me early and then they never backed off communicating with me. They have been very straight with me from the very beginning and made me feel like I was a priority. I was able to make a junior day visit earlier this year to Indiana State and I feel great about everything they have to offer. I'm going to play D1 football which was always my goal from the beginning. I'm planning to major in Business at Indiana State and they have a great business school. Indiana State plays in a great conference (Missouri Valley)."

Also by the way, Jabril Williams will eventually be squaring off against his older brother Kenyetta Williams, a running back who will be an incoming freshman this fall at South Dakota State.

"The first conference game of the year is against them this year in South Dakota. He (Kenyetta) said it's on. He's really pumped and excited for me and he supports my decision, and it will be a lot of fun for us and for my family for sure."

Williams admits that the entire COVID19 pandemic played a role in his decision.

"It (COVID19) really made me think a lot about all of the variables involved in making my decision and everything pointed towards Indiana State and also making the decision sooner rather than later. I thought about things like what happens if we don't play or have a shortened season. Now I can just focus on my team and the season and not worry about recruiting."

Jabril Williams is verbally committed to Indiana State.

