Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy junior cornerback recruit Jabril Williams (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) made a weekend visit to Indiana State and was also able to addd an offer from the ISU Sycamores. Williams recaps his weekend visit and offer from Indiana State and much more here.

"I visited Indiana State on Saturday for a junior day event and they also offered me a scholarship," Williams said. "It was an awesome visit and also great to come away with an offer from Indiana State."

Williams recapped his Saturday visit impressions from Indiana State.

"Indiana State has a beautiful campus and everything was really nice. I was able to talk with several of the coaches at Indiana State and they are just very cool guys. I really got a long great with Coach (Brad) Wilson and we are really in the same page about a lot of different things. They say that people really make a place and that's definitely the case at Indiana State. I'm definitely going to go back later this spring for another visit."

Williams is also planning to make a few more visits in March.

"I'm set to visit South Dakota on March 17th and I'm also going to visit Montana State on March 18th. Both of those schools have been showing some recruiting interest in me so I'm interested in seeing what each school has to offer. Illinois State also sent me a spring game invitation so I might also add a visit to Illinois State."

Williams has remained busy this off season.

"I've been lifting and working out, plus I'm running track for my school this winter."

