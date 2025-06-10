WR Crestone pledges to Illinois State

LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy senior wide receiver recruit Jake Cestone (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) decided to make his college decision and gave in-state Illinois State Redbirds his verbal commitment. Crestone discusses his college decision and more in this latest recruiting update.

"Illinois State from very early on made me feel wanted and they have treated me amazingly well," Cestone said. "Illinois State has so much to offer and I just felt like I'm ready to make my decision. I called up the Illinois State coaches and committed."

Cestone pointed towards some of the key factors which led to his commitment to Illinois State.

"Illinois State just always made me feel like I was already a part of the team from early on. The entire coaching staff at Illinois State always would check in on me including my recruiting coach Coach Ben Black and my position coach Mickey Turner. I love head coach Coach (Brock) Spack and the overall culture at Illinois State is great. Illinois State is also a very good school academically and it's also pretty close to home. Illinois State plays good football in a great conference (Missouri Valley Conference) and I also met some great people already at Illinois State. I'll also have the opportunity to earn early playing time at Illinois State and that was another important factor to me."

Which other schools did Crestone consider before making his commitment?

"I had offers from both Western Illinois and also SEMO (Southeast Missouri State) and I looked into both of those schools. I also had interest from schools like New Hampshire, Central Michigan and also Iowa wanted me to camp this summer. Some schools wanted me to camp with them this summer before they would offer me. I was seriously getting sick of recruiting and I was just ready to commit to Illinois State so that's what I did. I can now focus on my senior season at Naz and help us win another state title without worrying about recruiting."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Crestone?

"Just getting my name out there and getting in front of college coaches. It can be hard at times just to try and figure out where you stand with some coaches and schools."

So what is Illinois State getting in Jake Crestone?

"I'm brining a ton of energy to Illinois State and someone who wants to add to the culture in a big way. I've been a winner my entire playing career and I'm used to playing against great players and great teams. I was a 14 year old freshman and I played against 18 year old seniors and I did well that season. I'm approaching the college level in the same way and I'll be ready to take advantage of my opportunity. I want to go to Illinois State and win championships."

Jake Cestone is verbally committed to Illinois State University.