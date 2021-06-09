WR Johnson commits to WMU

Hoffman Estates (Ill.) 2022 wide receiver recruit Jashawn Johnson (5-foot-10, 168 pounds) has been a high priority recruit for the Western Michigan Broncos since early in 2021. Johnson on Tuesday decided he was ready to make his college decision and gave Western Michigan his verbal commitment. Johnson discusses his college choice in this latest update.

"Western Michigan has been recruiting me hard since early January," Johnson said. "I was finally able to get to meet the WMU coaches in person last night (Monday) at the North Central College camp. It was great to finally meet the coaches in person and it just made me realize just how much I like WMU and I decided to give them my commitment ."

Johnson, who plays receiver and defensive back for the Hoffman Estates Hawks discussed why he finally decided to commit to Western Michigan.

"I always told myself that the first school that offers me would mean more since they believed in me early and stepped out to offer me that opportunity. The loyalty I got from everyone at Western Michigan was really important to me. They always made me feel like I was wanted and a part of the plan. WMU offered me back in early January and they never stopped recruiting me. I haven't been able to visit the campus yet in person at Western Michigan, but I'm planning to get that done this summer. I really like all of the coaches at Western Michigan.. WMU also offers a great education and they are also a strong football program. WMU is also pretty close to home which works out great for my family. The are recruiting me as a wide receiver and they also know I can play defense as well."

So who else did Johnson consider before committing to Western Michigan?

"I looked harder into schools like Cincinnati and also Kansas State, and both of those schools wanted me to come out and camp with them this summer before they offered. I just never got as much attention or interest from those schools compared to Western Michigan. Western Michigan just always felt like it was the place for me, and I just feel very comfortable and at hone with WMU so I committed."

Johnson also felt that Monday night's North Central College helped him move along his final decision.

"Just getting to just spend time in person with the WMU coaches made me really feel good and welcomed. Once I got back home I just realized that the WMU coaches have been with me for a long time now and they have a plan for me. I already know that WMU has great facilities and a great campus. They also have great coaches and I didn't want to lose out waiting on something that I already found in Western Michigan."

Jashawn Johnson is verbally committed to Western Michigan.