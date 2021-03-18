WR Johnson is gearing up for a busy spring
Aurora (Ill.) Metea Valley junior wide receiver recruit Jalen Johnson (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) is gearing up for the start of his spring IHSA football season which kicks off on Saturday as the Mustan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news