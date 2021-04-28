EdgyTim - WR Johnson pledges to NIU

Aurora (Ill.) Metea Valley junior wide receiver recruit Jalen Johnson (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) has given nearby Northern Illinois University and head coach Thomas Hammock his verbal commitment today. Johnson, who is the second in-state pledge for NIU today joining Downers Grove South ATH Eli Reed discuses his decision here.

"I really like the coaches at NIU and I also was really impressed with the culture of the program," Johnson said. "NIU was the first team to believe in me from very early on in the recruiting process. NIU always made me feel like I was a priority for them and I was just ready to make my college decision so I committed to NIU."

Johnson pointed towards several key factors in his verbal commitment to the NIU Huskies.

"I was able to make a practice visit to NIU and I had a chance to talk with some of the other players and a few of the receivers already on the team. They had a lot of good things to say about the school and the football program at NIU. I've been able to build up a really strong relationship with several of the NIU coaches and I feel really comfortable with them. I also get to play close to home, which is really important to my family. I always wanted to stay a bit closer to home for college and NIU is only like a half hour away from home and that was a positive factor. It will be good for my family and friends so they can see me play in person in college. It will also make the transition from leaving home and going into college a bit easier. ."

Did Johnson really consider any other schools before committing to NIU?

"Honestly no other schools really stuck out to me like NIU. Going into the spring season NIU was always right there with me. They always talked to me about the season and my games. They really helped and encouraged me all season long. Once the season ended I just felt the time was right for me to make a decision. I called up Coach (Tony) Sorrentino to let him know I was ready to commit and he said that Coach Hammock also got off the phone with Eli Reed who also committed today."

Johnson plans to make a return visit to DeKalb and NIU this summer as soon as the NCAA dead period ends.

"I can't wait to get back out to NIU and see more of the school and the facilities. I'm looking forward to getting to shake some hands in person and getting to know everyone better at NIU."

