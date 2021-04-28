 EdgyTim - WR Johnson pledges to NIU
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-28 19:55:18 -0500') }} football Edit

WR Johnson pledges to NIU

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXBweSB0byBiZSBhIEh1c2tpZSEh8J+QuuKaq++4j/CflLQ8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSFUyS0lFMlVOTEVB U0hFRD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hVMktJ RTJVTkxFQVNIRUQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9XZUFsd2F5c09wZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXZUFsd2F5c09wZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTklVQ29hY2hIYW1tb2NrP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBOSVVDb2FjaEhhbW1vY2s8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vdG9ueXNvcnJlbnRpbm8xP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkB0b255c29ycmVudGlubzE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2hEdGphY2tzb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENv YWNoRHRqYWNrc29uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L01ldGVhRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1ldGVhRm9v dGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRURHWVRJ TT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARURHWVRJTTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MZW1taW5nc2NvdXRpbmc/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QExlbW1pbmdzY291dGluZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EZWVwRGlzaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBEZWVwRGlzaEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0FsbGVuVHJpZXU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFsbGVuVHJp ZXU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RWURocUJHenh3Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUVlEaHFCR3p4dzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWxlbiBK b2huc29uIChAamFsZW5ram9obnNvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9qYWxlbmtqb2huc29uL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg3NTQ1MTI5MTYzMTA4 MzUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Aurora (Ill.) Metea Valley junior wide receiver recruit Jalen Johnson (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) has given nearby Northern Illinois University and head coach Thomas Hammock his verbal commitment today. Johnson, who is the second in-state pledge for NIU today joining Downers Grove South ATH Eli Reed discuses his decision here.

"I really like the coaches at NIU and I also was really impressed with the culture of the program," Johnson said. "NIU was the first team to believe in me from very early on in the recruiting process. NIU always made me feel like I was a priority for them and I was just ready to make my college decision so I committed to NIU."

Johnson pointed towards several key factors in his verbal commitment to the NIU Huskies.

"I was able to make a practice visit to NIU and I had a chance to talk with some of the other players and a few of the receivers already on the team. They had a lot of good things to say about the school and the football program at NIU. I've been able to build up a really strong relationship with several of the NIU coaches and I feel really comfortable with them. I also get to play close to home, which is really important to my family. I always wanted to stay a bit closer to home for college and NIU is only like a half hour away from home and that was a positive factor. It will be good for my family and friends so they can see me play in person in college. It will also make the transition from leaving home and going into college a bit easier. ."

Did Johnson really consider any other schools before committing to NIU?

"Honestly no other schools really stuck out to me like NIU. Going into the spring season NIU was always right there with me. They always talked to me about the season and my games. They really helped and encouraged me all season long. Once the season ended I just felt the time was right for me to make a decision. I called up Coach (Tony) Sorrentino to let him know I was ready to commit and he said that Coach Hammock also got off the phone with Eli Reed who also committed today."

Johnson plans to make a return visit to DeKalb and NIU this summer as soon as the NCAA dead period ends.

"I can't wait to get back out to NIU and see more of the school and the facilities. I'm looking forward to getting to shake some hands in person and getting to know everyone better at NIU."

Jalen Johnson is verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}