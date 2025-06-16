WR Zachary Washington on MSU commitment: “It was just a perfect fit”

Metamora (Ill.) senior RB Jaiduan Cranford (5-foot-9, 190 pounds) discusses his verbal commitment to NIU here.
The first night of the Elite 11 is in the books and there was plenty to see from 20 of the top QBs in the 2026 Class.
Bolingbrook 2026 safety Jordan Lampkins reflects on his recent commitment to Minnesota
Michigan has landed one of the top kicking prospects in the country, as five-star specialist Micah Drescher committed.
The Rivals Five-Star is being held June 23-24 in Indianapolis. Here are four tight end storylines to follow.
Metamora (Ill.) senior RB Jaiduan Cranford (5-foot-9, 190 pounds) discusses his verbal commitment to NIU here.
The first night of the Elite 11 is in the books and there was plenty to see from 20 of the top QBs in the 2026 Class.
Bolingbrook 2026 safety Jordan Lampkins reflects on his recent commitment to Minnesota