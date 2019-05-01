News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-01 07:20:10 -0500') }} football Edit

2019 Team Preview: Wesclin

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Wesclin Warriors here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

L9ro2yipnwa9vwk8mgkt

School: Wesclin

Mascot: Warriors

Conference: Cahokia

Twitter: @Wesclinsports

Head Coach: Ray Kauling

Assistant Coaches: Nick Hollenkamp Brandon Murphy Mike Kuper Chris Brown Corey Kruep Mark Lockowitz Brian Guthrie

2018 results: 2-7 (0-6) Cahokia Conference. The Wesclin Warriors failed to make the 2018 state playoff field.

2019 Wesclin Warriors schedule

8/30 - Dupo - H

9/6 - Red Bud - H

9/13 - Nashville - A

9/20 - Columbia - A

9/27 - Salem - H

10/4 - Carlyle - A

10/11 - Freeburg - A

10/18 - Breese (Central) - H

10/26 - Lawrenceville - H

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

James Kattenbraker

RB

2020

Kolbie Erickson

OL

2020

Travis Woodall

OL

2020

Alex Peterson

RB

2020

Devon Kahrhoff

WR

2021
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Kolbie Erickson

DL

2020

Travis Woodall

DL

2020

Alex Peterson

LB

2020

Phillip Berberich

LB

2021

Connor Bridick

DB

2021

2018 Wesclin Warriors Summer/7on7 plans

NA

Did you know....that Wesclin head coach Ray Kauling is an experienced coach who developed winning programs at both Breese Mater Dei and Centralia before becoming the AD and then eventual head coach at Wesclin in 2018.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}