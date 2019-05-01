2019 Team Preview: Wesclin
School: Wesclin
Mascot: Warriors
Conference: Cahokia
Head Coach: Ray Kauling
Assistant Coaches: Nick Hollenkamp Brandon Murphy Mike Kuper Chris Brown Corey Kruep Mark Lockowitz Brian Guthrie
2018 results: 2-7 (0-6) Cahokia Conference. The Wesclin Warriors failed to make the 2018 state playoff field.
2019 Wesclin Warriors schedule
8/30 - Dupo - H
9/6 - Red Bud - H
9/13 - Nashville - A
9/20 - Columbia - A
9/27 - Salem - H
10/4 - Carlyle - A
10/11 - Freeburg - A
10/18 - Breese (Central) - H
10/26 - Lawrenceville - H
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
James Kattenbraker
|
RB
|
2020
|
Kolbie Erickson
|
OL
|
2020
|
Travis Woodall
|
OL
|
2020
|
Alex Peterson
|
RB
|
2020
|
Devon Kahrhoff
|
WR
|
2021
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Kolbie Erickson
|
DL
|
2020
|
Travis Woodall
|
DL
|
2020
|
Alex Peterson
|
LB
|
2020
|
Phillip Berberich
|
LB
|
2021
|
Connor Bridick
|
DB
|
2021
2018 Wesclin Warriors Summer/7on7 plans
NA
Did you know....that Wesclin head coach Ray Kauling is an experienced coach who developed winning programs at both Breese Mater Dei and Centralia before becoming the AD and then eventual head coach at Wesclin in 2018.