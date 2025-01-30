Indiana to host Notre Dame transfer offensive lineman for weekend visit

Indiana football is expected to host one of the top available transfer offensive linemen for a weekend visit.
Per reports, Notre Dame transfer offensive lineman Pat Coogan is expected to be in Bloomington on Friday to visit the Hoosiers before he visits Michigan on Saturday.
Coogan, a former three-star recruit, is expected—per reports—to make his decision between Indiana and Michigan.
This past season, Coogan started 13 games for the Fighting Irish in Notre Dame's national runner-up campaign.
Per Football Focus, Coogan played 813 snaps along Notre Dame's offensive front in 2024—all of which came at center. In those snaps, Coogan surrendered just one sack, two quarterback hits and five quarterback hurries.
The 6-foot-5 interior offensive lineman earned a 72.1 grade from PFF—the 41st-highest rating among 301 centers that were given grades. Coogan also received a pass block grade of 79.0 and a run block grade of 69.0.
Already this offseason, Indiana has garnered pledges from Ohio State transfer offensive lineman Zen Michalski and Colorado transfer offensive lineman Kahlil Benson.
The Hoosiers will look to add Coogan's pledge to those two transfers, as well as returning starters Carter Smith, Drew Evans and Bray Lynch along the 2025 offensive front.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board