Meet: 2027 WR Jack Burger

Name: Jack Burger

School: Lake Forest

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @jackburger_2027

Instagram: jackburger25

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training TNT (7on7) Win performance (Training)

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19943725/673fcab92e7ac2cc255aa842

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, commitment, doing the little things right, being a good teammate, putting in the work in the classroom and outside of team practices

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating our rivals (Libertyville x2, Warren), playing alongside my teammates, forming new relationships

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Rashee Rice or Stefon Diggs because I love watching their route running

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Blaise LaVista or Aaron Stewart