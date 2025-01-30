Meet: 2026 OT Noah James

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Noah James
School: Minooka
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 280 pounds
Position: OT
Twitter: @NoahJames2026
Instagram: noahjames2026
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19524452/67313d0ef464532f032d1f41
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Positive attitude, hardworking and room to grow.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Going up against one of the best teams in state.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Trent Williams. He's a dominant OT.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Caden Orourke