Meet: 2026 OT Noah James

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Noah James

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 280 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @NoahJames2026

Instagram: noahjames2026

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19524452/67313d0ef464532f032d1f41

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Positive attitude, hardworking and room to grow.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going up against one of the best teams in state.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams. He's a dominant OT.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Caden Orourke