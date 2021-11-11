2021 Class 5A Quarters: Unsung Heroes
Class 5A Quarterfinals: Five Unsung Heroes To Watch (in no particular order)OL/DL Carl Verde St. Patrick - Verde, who was named as the CCL/ESCC Purple linemen of the Year award winner this fall is ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news