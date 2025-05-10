Meet: 2027 RB Broden Mackert

Name: Broden Makert
School: Providence Catholic
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @BrodenMackert
Instagram: broden.mackert
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Prime 7on7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16365647/66ff0ae3206c75b131f76cf2
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Trust
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being able to go down to Florida in 8th grade to play
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Marshawn Lynch because he’s a beast
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
NA