JJ McCarthy Nazareth Academy 6-foot-2, 195 pounds- McCarthy has been the Class of 2021 top signal caller along with being the state's top ranked recruit for well over a year now. McCarthy's progression physically has been impressive along with his overall game. McCarthy, who has been committed to Michigan and arguably the Wolverines top recruiter has the total package. However, McCarthy also has work to do this fall on the field including being a much more consistent passer. Finishing second in Class 7A in 2019 offers McCarthy and the Road Runners plenty of motivation this off season.