2022 Conference Breakdown: Upstate 8
EDGYTIM.com's 2022 Upstate 8 Conference Predicted Finish*South Elgin+Glenbard South+Glenbard East BartlettEast AuroraLarkinElginStreamwoodFentonWest Chicago +denotes predicted 2022 conference champ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news