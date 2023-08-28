2023 Week 2 Class 6A Top 10
2023 Week 2 EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 10 poll
(this is the free version of the 2023 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 2 Class 6A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
2023 Class 6A EDGYTIM Week 2 poll
1. East St Louis 0-1 (1) vs St Francis Baltimore
2. Providence Catholic 1-0 (2) @ Joliet Catholic
3. Kankakee 1-0 (3) @ Washington
4. St. Rita 1-0 (4) vs Kenwood Academ
5. Geneva 1-0 (5) @ Lemont
6. Lake Zurich 1-0 (6) vs Glenbrook South
7. Glenwood 1-0 (7) @ Lanphier
8. Cary Grove 1-0 (8) @ Crystal Lake Central
9. Libertyville 1-0 (NR) vs Richards
10. Crystal Lake South 1-0 (NR) @ Prairie Ridge
Out: Wheaton St Francis Sterling