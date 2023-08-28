News More News
ago football Edit

2023 Week 2 Class 6A Top 10

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

2023 Week 2 EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 10 poll

(this is the free version of the 2023 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 2 Class 6A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial

2023 Class 6A EDGYTIM Week 2 poll

1. East St Louis 0-1 (1) vs St Francis Baltimore

2. Providence Catholic 1-0 (2) @ Joliet Catholic

3. Kankakee 1-0 (3) @ Washington

4. St. Rita 1-0 (4) vs Kenwood Academ

5. Geneva 1-0 (5) @ Lemont

6. Lake Zurich 1-0 (6) vs Glenbrook South

7. Glenwood 1-0 (7) @ Lanphier

8. Cary Grove 1-0 (8) @ Crystal Lake Central

9. Libertyville 1-0 (NR) vs Richards

10. Crystal Lake South 1-0 (NR) @ Prairie Ridge

Out: Wheaton St Francis Sterling

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}