Meet: 2026 DT Ryan Hunt Jr.

Name: Ryan Hunt Jr.

School: Belleville East

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 290 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: @RyanHuntJr63

Instagram: ryan_63huntjr

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

NA

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring physicality and discipline in a college football program.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was when I got my first sack and also when I got a safety in the same game!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Jefferey Simmons we play the same position and he just a great player I based my game kinda off of him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I do track and I am a shot put thrower.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes I’ve been on varsity since I was a sophomore.

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Iose epenesa