Oswego (Ill.) East senior three star ranked athlete recruit Justin Clark (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) has been focused lately on his team as the Wolves are wrapping up it's summer camp this week. Clark, who also has an upcoming college one day camp this weekend checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"Our team is looking pretty good and that's been my focus lately," Clark said. "We wrap up our team camp this week then have a break before we report back for our regular season practices."

Clark filled us in on his summer camp travels.

"I actually have one more camp this Saturday at Missouri. Missouri has been showing interest and said that they want to see me workout in person so they can get a better evaluation of me and I think I have a good shot at adding an offer. I camped earlier this summer at Iowa. A lot of the bigger Power 5 schools who haven't offered me yet all said they want to see some of my early senior season video. I stay in touch quite a bit with both the coaches from Western Michigan and NIU."

Clark is also well aware about the never ending recruiting landscape.

"I definitely have lost some offers this summer because some of the schools have filled up already. Iowa State was a school that offered me and I had some interest in but that offer is gone since they filled up at my position already. More and more Power 5 schools are filling up and it can be a little frustrating. I'm just not ready yet to commit and I need to see some schools who have already offered me in person before I can really move forward."

Clark for now is content with waiting on making a college decision.

"I'm going to hold off on a decision for now. I want to just see how things shake out especially early this season when schools get a chance to see my early senior video. I really want to just stay focused on my season and I want to put recruiting in the background during the season."

Clark is also excited for his upcoming senior season.

"Our team has been looking pretty good this summer. I think this summer has really helped us get some issues sorted out. We bring back a lot of starters from last year. I played quarterback last season but this year we are pretty deep at quarterback so I'll end up playing some running back and slot along with playing safety on defense."

Justin Clark has scholarship offers from NIU, Ball State, Bowling Green, Miami of Ohio, Iowa State, Toledo, Ohio, Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Western Michigan..

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today