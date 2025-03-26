Meet: 2027 DB Eric Hecker

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Eric Hecker

School: Wheaton Warrenville South

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: `165 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @erichecker27

Instagram: eric_hecker_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Spring 7 on 7 for WWS

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19555095/673417b3001106a963bda477

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard worker, aggressive, intuitive, determined, coachable, quick learner.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating rival Wheaton North sophomore year and having an interception. Named defensive player of the year sophomore season and leading team interceptions, solo tackles and tackles for loss.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Rodgers. Favorite player on favorite team growing up

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

WWS baseball. White Sox Elite travel baseball.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Many in DuKane Conference