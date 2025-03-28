Meet: 2026 WR/KR Caleb Wallace

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Caleb Wallace

School: Bolingbrook

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: `145 pounds

Position: WR/KR

Twitter: @cay_wallace

Instagram: cay.wallace

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Midwest Boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18441417/6726a444be3351666e0eff1e

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I think my personal accountability and self-assessment. Knowing that I don't have the ideal frame I'm aware I need to work harder than everyone else and bring other qualities to my team. I step up by showing leadership, versatility, perseverance, and still excelling on the field (my film shows it!).

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Either scoring my first varsity touchdown my first game on varsity, or achieving 230+ yards in one game on the varsity level.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Devin Hester. I study his game a lot, and his emphasis on special teams would change the whole course of football games. His game taught me how to do the same.l

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jermaine Jones (3 Star Cincinnati Commit) or Carson Cooney (4 Star Iowa Commit)