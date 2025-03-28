QB Atkins is making visits
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Class of 2026 three-star Guilford (Ill.) ATH Messiah Tilson took a recent visit to Minnesota
Former Chicago Marist, Notre Dame and current Indiana football OL Pat Coogan spoke to the media
Meet: Get to Know 2028 OL CJ Nielsen who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2026 WR/KR Caleb Wallace who is our prospect of the day
West Aurora junior QB Mason Atkins (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) recaps his upcoming spring visit plans.
Class of 2026 three-star Guilford (Ill.) ATH Messiah Tilson took a recent visit to Minnesota
Former Chicago Marist, Notre Dame and current Indiana football OL Pat Coogan spoke to the media
Meet: Get to Know 2028 OL CJ Nielsen who is our prospect of the day