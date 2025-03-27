IUFB Spring Practice Q&A: Mendoza, Coogan, Kamara, Ponds (3/27/25)

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana football quarterback Fernando Mendoza, offensive lineman Pat Coogan, defensive lineman Mikail Kamara and defensive back D'Angelo Ponds spoke with the media on Thursday following Indiana's fourth spring practice. Below are their full Q&As.

On if his brother, Alberto, has helped in his transition into the offense... FM: My brother has been a tremendous resource. We are in practice No. 4, and he is out there dicing the defense up. He's just a fantastic player, so when I am able to lean on him on certain plays, how the play moves, throughout the plays and after plays he's able to give me tips - just little keys that you would get from experience in an offense. I feel like I have gained that and am getting better every single practice. [It's come from] the likes of coaches [Mike] Shanahan, Chandler [Whitmer] and Alberto, they have all been helping me a ton, so I am really excited about my development. On what the experienced offensive line can do for him after being sacked nearly 40 times in 2024... FM: I believe that sacks are both a quarterback and offensive line stat. So, I do take responsibility on that at my previous stop. However, having those amazing offensive linemen: [Pat] Coogan] Bray [Lynch], Carter [Smith], Zen [Michalski], Demola [Adedamola Ajani], Austin [Barrett], everyone. I could go on and on about all of those guys. Those are all phenomenal players, and I have a ton of time [to throw the ball]. Quite honestly it is a little more time than I am used to, I would say. But it has been great, and I have had great offensive lines in the past, and I am blessed to have an amazing offensive line this year. On what intrigued him about IU and when he started looking into the playbook... FM: I would say the offense, and kind of the simplicity, but also the complexity of it [the offense]: there are just so many shifts, motions, different RPOs and everything that we run. It is very concept based, as far as you learn the concepts, but there are so many different ways we can dress things up. In reality, when you learn the concepts, you learn the ins and outs and the little intricacies of each play, you are able to master it a high level. Personally, I feel like I need more reps to get to that mastery level, but that is why it is great having a veteran in the room like [brother] Alberto [Mendoza] and then also having a great coach in Coach Whitmer. I will say, that having that playbook at home already, because Alberto was [there when I committed], at my parents’ house. In Christmas break, I started to dive into the playbook before I arrived on campus. Ever since, I have tried to be consistent in the film room and the playbook in order to gain a mastery by the end of spring.

On his background at the center position... PC: My first two years [at Notre Dame] it was all center. So, two years straight, then I moved over to guard for my junior year, played 13 games there, and then last year played 13 games at center. Honestly, majority center. On his view of playing center PC: Honestly, just being the center of the offense and the command you have for your guys and the trust that you build between your guys - the guys to the right of you and the guys to the left of you and you're right here in the middle. I have always thought of myself as a good communication and that leaks onto the football field. You are always learning, and no one is perfect, and I have really taken strides to become the best version of myself: that's helping the guys next to me. That's the job at center. On why he chose Indiana... PC: Just [Indiana University] in general. It was an unbelievable opportunity. Obviously, I saw the year that those guys had last year and the momentum in this program right now is remarkable. I couldn't wait to be a part of it, and I knew this center spot was opening. I knew [Mike] Katic was leaving, and when I got to talking with the coaches, I loved everyone. What really did it for me was the guys in the locker room. I can't say enough high things about them. It's just a great, great group of guys in there. It's a great bond we are building for sure.

On his focus going into his fifth year… MK: Honestly, nothing has really changed. I still attack it like I’m a freshman, like I’m a sophomore. I really love playing the game of football, so I kind of just go out there and go make plays and try to make sure I’m not picking up any bad habits. Anything I watched on during film whether it’s getting my pad level lower, getting my hands a little bit better, getting my feet a little bit quicker from watching film from last season. Whatever those things that I need to improve on is kind of just used to continue to sharpen my tools. On the decision-making process of staying or going pro… MK: It was pretty quick, especially after we lost to Notre Dame. We were really close. I kind of got that taste of almost getting to the championship. I feel like the experience that a lot of these guys have, especially with my top two guys Fish (Aiden Fisher) and Ponds (D’Angelo Ponds) coming back, we kind of talked about it a little bit. If we come back, we can really make a good run, so it was really just to come back and bring a championship here to Bloomington. On if the hunger to succeed has changed at all in the offseason… MK: It’s the same. Honestly, it’s more because now you have more eyes on you. I’ve seen a lot of things talking about the ‘sophomore slump’ so that’s something I’ve taken pride on, something that’s not going to happen. It’s really just to come back to show we can do it again and again and again. So, really, it’s the same thing just a different season.