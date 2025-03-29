Minnesota 'still sitting pretty high' on Messiah Tilson's list after visit

Class of 2026 three-star Guilford (Ill.) ATH Messiah Tilson took a recent visit to Minnesota and will also take an official visit with the Gophers from June 13-15.
Glenbard South junior OT Josh Schwendeman (6-foot-6, 250 pounds) is on the road to recovery this spring.
Meet: Get to Know 2028 QB Liam Kearney who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2026 OL Zebadiah Maxwell who is our prospect of the day
EDGY in the Daily Herald breaks down the latest recruiting news on a handful of top names within the DH area
With high school coaches on campus for the IIHSFCA clinic, Illinois opened up spring practice on Friday to the media
