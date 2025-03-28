Meet: 2028 OL CJ Nielsen

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: CJ Nielsen

School: Loyola Academy

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: `250 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @CJ_Nielsen1

Instagram: Cj.Nielsen1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training FIST Football

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22636145/677c964f323ac0cca1c8a85f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have the unique ability to play every position on the offensive line.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing in my first highschool playoff game as a true freshman

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe Thomas. He played until the whistle.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

None

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Kam Savo