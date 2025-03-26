Meet: 2027 DE Chris Pickett

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Chris Pickett

School: Wheaton North

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: `210 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @chrispi96954019

Instagram: Chris Pickett

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/video/3/20131433/671e76664d23b448446564b5

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Commitment and drive.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The connections i've made with people

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tj watt, I study his playstyle and learn technique from him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

None

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Older players at varsity practice