Mt. Carmel (Ill.) senior athlete recruit Blayne Sisson (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) took part in a recent team camp stop at Southern Illinois University as Sisson and the Golden Aces spent a handful of day practicing and preparing for the upcoming 2023 IHSA Football season. Sisson, who was holding an earlier offer from the SIU Salukis was also able to get a better feel for SIU. On Tuesday, Sisson gave the SIU Salukis and head coach Nick Hill his verbal commitment.

"I was able to spend some time getting to learn more about SIU when we had our team camp there," Sisson said. "SIU overall just has a lot to offer and it's just s great fit for me so I decided I was ready and gave SIU my commitment."

Sisson pointed towards some of the key factors which led him to give in-state SIU his verbal commitment.

"SIU is closer to home but also not too close, so if I need to get back home I can. It's also far enough away from home so I can truly live on my own in college. I also love the coaching staff at SIU and everyone has been just great to me. I have some friends already going to SIU and they love it there. I was also able to meet and work out with some of the players at SIU and they are all pretty cool guys. Overall, I just like what SIU does and hoe they do things. SIU recruited me as a safety but it also depends on what SIU needs and I can play a few different positions if I'm needed."

So which other schools did Sisson consider before giving SIU his verbal commitment?

"I looked hard into Illinois and also McKendree (D2) and really looked at schools at really every level. In the end SIU is just the best overall fit for me. I feel I can play at SIU and be able to come in and hopefully compete and contribute to the team right away."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Sisson?

"The hardest part of the process for me was just staying patient and having to wait on schools to make a decision whether they would offer you or not. I understand it's a process and it's also a business, but the waiting part of it was tough at times. I'm just very glad to have my recruiting completed. I learned a lot and met a lot of good people but it was also stressful."

So what are the SIU Salukis getting in Blayne Sisson?

"I'm a guy who will show up every day and work hard. I'll do whatever I need to do to get the job done and help us win games."

Blayne Sisson is verbally committed to Southern Illinois University.