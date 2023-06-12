Minooka (Ill.) senior offensive tackle recruit Brady Barrowman (6-foot-6, 270 pounds) on Monday decided to wrap up his recruiting process, picked up the phone and gave Ball State University his verbal commitment. Barrowman, who was drawing increased recruiting attention from several various schools this early summer discusses his commitment in this recruiting update.

"Why not Ball State?" Barrowman said. "Ball State has everything I was looking for in a school and a football program. They have a great coaching staff, a great football program and tradition, amazing facilities and it's just the best fit for me."

Barrowman pointed towards a few additional key factors which led to his decision.

"Ball State really made me feel wanted from the beginning and I was able to make a few different unofficial visits and I was able to see and learn a lot on those visits. Playing football at the FBS level wasn't something I was looking for to be honest. It just worked out that way and it's exciting for sure. My parents also made those visits with me and they also loved it at Ball State. It's pretty close to home so they can see my games along with my family and friends. Ball State recruited and offered me as an offensive tackle but I'm also capable of playing anywhere on the line."

So what other schools did Barrowman consider before making his college decision?

"I was planning to go to the Illinois Big Man camp and they had wanted to see me in a camp this summer. I also looked hard at both SIU along with Colgate. A lot of the bigger schools all liked me and wanted to see me in a camp, but at this point I just couldn't pass up such a great offer and opportunity to play for Ball State"

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Barrowman.

"Just trying to not compare my process to anyone else's journey was the hardest part for me. I would hear about other kids getting offers and at times I just wondered why they didn't really recruit me at all. I just focused in on my own journey and focused on the schools who had real interest in me."

Does Barrowman have any advice for the next class that will be getting recruited?

"I would say a lot of the same things like focus on your game and your process. Don't stop working and don't give up on yourself. Get out there and be seen and just stay consistent with your work and training and just believe in yourself."

Brady Barrowman is verbally committed to Ball State.

