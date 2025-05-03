Big Ten Recruiting: Where UW stands as Official Visit season kicks off

As programs wrap up spring camps, players get sent home for the summer and the days get progressively warmer, we've reached the precipice of one of the most crucial times in the football recruiting calendar: official visit season.

Over the next two months, Wisconsin will host dozens of uncommitted prospects as it looks to fill out the bulk of its 2026 recruiting class.

At this time last cycle, Wisconsin had nine verbal commitments in its 2025 class. The Badgers currently hold six verbal commitments in the 2026 cycle. How does that stack up to the rest of the Big Ten?

Below, BadgerBlitz.com examines how Wisconsin's 2026 recruiting efforts compare to the rest of the conference, an ever-important measuring stick in the new, ultra-competitive 18-team Big Ten. Much will change when the dust settles after official visit season, but how have the Badgers positioned themselves within the conference before the commitments really start to fly?

We've organized the conference into tiers, and we'll begin with the one program currently in a league of its own.

