Oswego (Ill.) East junior athlete recruit Justin Clark (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) was able to make a recent unofficial visit to the University of Minnesota. Clark discusses his impressions from his first ever trip to Minnesota and more here.

"Recruiting has been about the same for me lately," Clark said. "I was able to get out a few weeks ago and visit Minnesota and that went really well."

Clark recapped his impressions from his recent trip to the University of Minnesota.

"Minnesota overall was a good visit. They had a lot of kids also there and I was really impressed with the brand new facilities at Minnesota. I also rally love the town and I can definitely see myself going to college in that type of setting. I was also impressed with the coaches including head coach PJ Fleck and they are going to become a really good team soon. The Minnesota coaches told me that they want to come see me in school again this spring and they want to see me run and verify my speed. Hopefully they will like what they see from me this spring and offer me."

Clark also has remained in contact with several schools.

"Besides Minnesota I've also been in touch with Iowa State, Kentucky, Iowa, Minnesota and Northwestern the most. Most of those schools still want me to come out and visit them this spring."

Clark also has a few more upcoming visits planned.

"I'm going to visit Iowa State at the end of March. I also have a visit planned to Kentucky on April 13th."

Justin Clark has scholarship offers from NIU, Ball State, Bowling Green, Miami of Ohio, Iowa State, Toledo and Ohio.

