EdgyTim - Class of 2021: The List

Quarterbacks

QB Athan Kaliakmanis Antioch 6-foot-3, 185 pounds 2021 (Minn)

QB Kaleb Applebey Mt. Carmel Ill 6-foot-6, 205 pounds 2021 (baseball)

QB/ATH Sam Jackson Naperville Central 5-foot-10 170 pounds 2021 (Purdue)

QB Justin Lynch Mount Carmel 6-foot-1, 170 pounds 2021 (Temple)

QB Darius Wilson St. Laurence 6-foot-1, 185 pounds 2021 (Army)

QB Tyler Macon East St. Louis 6-foot-1, 180 pounds 2021 (Missouri)

QB Phil Hird Warren Township 6-foot-1, 175 pounds 2021(Olivet Nazarene)

QB Ethan Hampton Aurora Christian 6-foot-2, 190 pounds 2021 (NIU)

QB Michael Brescia Hinsdale Central 6-foot-3, 195 pounds 2021 (Colgate)

QB Tommy Rittenhouse Wheaton St. Francis 5-foot-11, 170 pounds 2021 (Illinois State

QB Ty Michael OFallon 6-foot-2, 185 pounds 2021 (McKendree)

QB Parker Brown Wheaton South 5-foot-11, 180 pound 2021 (Indiana Wesleyan)

QB Reed Braundmeier Breese Mater Dei 6-foot-3, 190 pounds 2021 (baseball)

QB JT Thomas Loyola Academy 6-foot-0, 180 pounds 2021 (Denison)

QB Blake Ellingson Libertyville 6-foot-2, 200 pounds 2021 (Drake)

QB Connor McCormick Williamsville 6-foot-1, 200 pounds (Monmouth)

Running Backs

RB Willie Shaw Brother Rice 5-foot-11, 185 pounds 2021 (Toledo)

RB Tajheem Lawson Marian Catholic 6-foot-0, 175 pounds 2021 (NIU)

RB Alex Sweetland Springfield SHG 5-foot-9, 160 pounds 2021 (St Thomas)

RB Justin Johnson Jr. Edwardsville 5-foot-11, 191 pounds 2021 (West Va)

RB Mar’Kiese Irving Hillcrest 5-foot-10, 175 pounds 2021 (Minn)

RB Nick DeMarco St. Charles North 5-foot-10, 185 pounds 2021 (baseball)

RB Trenton Howland Joliet West 6-foot-3, 220 pounds 2021 (Indiana)

RB Jamal Johnson Lincoln-Way East 5-foot-9, 175 pounds 2021 (BGSU)

RB Malik Frederick Conant 5-foot-10, 180 pounds 2021 (Harvard)

RB Sean Allen Homewood Flossmoor 5-foot-9, 170 pounds 2021 (Ill State)

RB Ronde Worrels Princeton 6-foot-0, 190 pounds 2021 (NIU PWO)

RB Vaughn Pemberton Loyola 6-foot-0, 205 pounds 2021 (Ball State)

RB Jovan Marsh Marist 5-foot-10, 185 pounds 2021 (Wyoming)

RB Samson Zander Glenbard West 5-foot-8, 160 pounds 2021 (Illinois Wesleyan)

RB Armani Moreno Neuqua Valley 6-foot-1, 215 pounds 2021 (GVSU)

Tight Ends

TE/LS Jameson Geers Providence Catholic 6-foot-5, 240 pounds 2021 (Minnesota)

TE/Drayton Charlton-Perrin Glenbrook North 6-foot-2, 230 pounds 2021 (Ball State)

TE/LB Alec Palella Bartlett 6-foot-5, 220 pounds 2021 (CMU)

TE Corey Walker Normal West 6-foot-6, 220 pounds 2021 (WMU)

TE Denin Limouris Glenbard West 6-foot-2, 220 pounds 2021 (Iowa PWO)

TE/OL Victor Mullen Ottawa Marquette 6-foot-6, 250 pounds 2021 (Louisville)

TE Kadinn Morris Springfield SHG 6-foot-3, 230 pounds 2021 (W Mich)

TE Cole Rusk Rock Island 6-foot-6, 205 pounds 2021 (EMU)

TE Jacob Petersen Richmond Burton 6-foot-4, 230 pounds 2021 (Holy Cross)

TE Justin Morris Vernon Hills 6-foot-4, 220 pounds 2021 (Ball State)

TE Charlie Sessa Hinsdale Central 6-foot-5, 210 pounds 2021 (Columbia)

Wide Receivers

WR/S Brian Whitsey Solorio 6-foot-1, 185 pounds 2021 (NIU)

WR Lewis Bond Kenwood 6-foot-0, 180 pounds 2021 (Boston College)

WR Elijawah Teague Hillcrest 6-foot-1. 170 pounds 2021 (EIU)

WR/DB William Pauling H-F 5-foot-10, 170 pounds 2021 (Cincinnati)

WR/ATH Dino Kaliakmanis 6’2/175 Antioch 2021 (Minn)

WR Keontez Lewis East St. Louis 6-foot-1, 170 pounds 2021 (UCLA)

WR Dante Reynolds Kenwood 6-foot-0, 175 pounds 2021 (Boston College)

WR Mason Pierre Antoine LW East 6-foot-1, 175 pounds 2021 (NIU)

WR Jaali Parker Mount Carmel 6-foot-1, 180 pounds 2021 (Western Michigan)

WR Henry Wilson Jr. St Rita 6-foot-0, 170 pounds 2021 (Western Michigan)

WR/RB Devon Pringle Bolingbrook 5-foot-11, 160 pounds 2021 (Grand Valley St.)

WR George Gumbs Jr. Simeon 6-foot-4, 190 pounds 2021

WR Dominic Lovett East St. Louis 5-foot-11, 170 pounds 2021 (Arizona State)

WR/TE Dionysius Hogan Peoria 6-foot-4, 190 pounds 2021 (Northern Iowa)

WR Trey Urwiler Batavia 5-foot-10, 175 pounds 2021 (NIU)

WR Jackson Gerard Wheaton St. Francis 6-foot-1, 181 pounds 2021 (Dartmouth)

WR Drew London Mt. Zion 6-foot-4, 210 pounds 2021 (Murray State)

WR Garrett Stare Neuqua Valley 5-foot-11, 170 pounds 2021 (UW Platteville)

WR George Ongay New Trier 5-foot-9, 170 pounds (Concordia Wisc)

Offensive Linemen

OL Cameron James Simeon 6-foot-6, 280 pounds 2021 (Minn)

OL Luke Eckardt Richmond Burton 6-foot-6, 280 pounds (Arizona)

OL Gennings Dunker Lena Winslow 6-foot-4, 265 pounds 2021 (Iowa commit)

OL Ian Erickson OL 6'5 250 2021 St. Charles North 2021 (St Thomas)

OL Jackson Herringa Batavia 6-foot-8, 220 pounds 2021 (Northern Iowa)

OL Tommy Smith Rock Island 6-foot-3, 275 pounds 2021 (Concordia St Paul)

OL/DL Jack Walsh OL 6'3 250 2021 Fremd 2021 (Wyoming)

OT Keshaun Jones T Centralia 6-foot-4, 260 pounds 2021 (Temple)

OL David Davidkov New Trier 6-foot-5, 260 pounds 2021 (Iowa)

OL Joshua Kreutz Loyola Academy 6-foot-4, 260 pounds 2021 (Illinois)

OT Zachary Barlev Plainfield East 6-foot-5, 260 pounds 2021 (Illinois)

OL Pat Coogan Marist 6-foot-5, 275 pounds 2021 (Notre Dame)

OL/DL Jake Borman Burlington Central 6-foot-3, 260 pounds 2021 (Track/Illinois State)

OL Jackson Carsello Glenbrook North 6-foot-4, 265 pounds 2021 (Northwestern)

OL Wes Hoeh Glenbard West 6-foot-4, 270 pounds 2021 (Syracuse)

OL Ryan Stewart Lincoln Way East 6-foot-5, 250 pounds 2021 (san Jose State)

OL Otto Hess Oswego 6-foot-7, 285 pounds 2021 (Boston College)

OL Bodie Turner St Rita 6-foot-4, 250 pounds 2021 (Illinois State)

OL Enrique A Cruz Jr. Willowbrook 6-foot-5, 250 pounds 2021 (Syracuse)

OL Josh Gesky Manteno 6-foot-6, 265 pounds 2021 (Illinois)

OL Ryan Gudaitis Hersey 6-foot-4, 255 pounds 2021 (Illinois State)

OL Chris Bornhoeft Plainfield South 6-foot-3, 280 pounds 2021 (N Mich)

OL David Chinlund Woodstock 6-foot-6, 260 pounds 2021 (SW Minn St)

OL Cal Doucet Montini Catholic 6-foot02, 270 pounds (Indiana Wesleyan)

Defensive Linemen

DE Tommy Matheson Warren Township 6-foot-4, 280 pounds 2021 (Princeton)

DE Zachary Myers Evanston 6-foot-4, 250 pounds 2021 (Air Force)

DE Ryan Whelan Brother Rice 6-foot-1, 220 pounds 2021 (Dayton)

DE/OLB Aidan Ralph 6'4 215 2021 DeLaSalle 2021 (Iowa State)

DE Tristian Wright Curie 6-foot-5, 225 pounds 2021 (Fordham)

DE/OL Ryan Keeler Nazareth Academy 6-foot-5, 260 pounds 2021 (Rutgers)

DL Jeremiah Pittman St Viator 6-foot-2, 270 pounds 2021 (Iowa)

DE Daine Hanson Nazareth Academy 6-foot-7, 240 pounds 2021 (GVSU)

DE/OLB Vontrell Chairse Phillips 6-foot-3, 230 pounds 2021 (Toledo)

DT Drew Hughes Nazareth Academy 6-foot-3, 270 pounds 2021 (Ball State)

DE Trevon Jordan Sterling 6-foot-5, 235 pounds 2021 (NIU)

DL Brandon Svets Loyola Academy 6-foot-5, 230 pounds 2021 (Harvard)

DT Carmine Bastone St. Charles North 6-foot-2, 250 pounds 2021 (Cornell)

DT Alvin Gulley Jr. Belleville West 6-foot-1, 283 pounds 2021 (Yale)

DE Jonah Pace Marengo 6-foot-5, 240 pounds 2021 (Central Michigan)

DT Sam Buck Highland 6-foot-2, 284 pounds 2021 (SIU)

DE/TE Carter Evans Prairie Ridge 6-foot-4, 210 pounds 2021 (EMU)

DE/OLB Matt Baker Rochester 6-foot-4, 215 pounds 2021 (Murray State

DE David Chinlund Woodstock 6-foot-6, 240 pounds 2021 (SW Minn St)

Defensive Backs

DB Brian Whitsey Whitney Young 6-foot-2, 195 pounds 2021 (NIU)

S Justin Walters Bolingbrook 6-foot-2, 180 pounds 2021 (Notre Dame)

DB Willie Jones Phillips 6-foot-0, 175 pounds 2021 BGSU

DB Jabrill Williams Joliet Catholic 5-foot-9, 170 pounds 2021 (Army)

DB Matt Kordas Lincoln Way East 6-foot-0, 185 pounds 2021 (BGSU)

DB Aaron Wofford St. Laurence 6-foot-1, 165 pounds 2021 (WMU)

DB Deavion Pierce Phillips 5-foot-11, 193 pounds 2021 (Miami Oh)

DB Malik Rainey Bolingbrook 5-foot-10, 175 pounds 2021 (Cincinnati)

DB Jalen Bates OPRF 6-foot-0, 165 pounds 2021 (SIU)

DB Ian Ridge Elk Grove 5-foot-9, 170 pounds 2021 (Drake)

S Benjamin Perry Mount Carmel 6-foot-3, 200 pounds 2021 (Louisville)

DB Perry Slater Rock Island 6-foot-2, 185 pounds 2021 (Eastern Illinois)

DB DiAndre Harris Montini 5-foot-11, 180 pounds 2021 (Georgetown)

Linebackers

LB Al Pontrelli Lemont 6-foot-2, 190 pounds 2021 (EIU)

LB Bryan Sanborn Lake Zurich 6-foot-2, 210 pounds 2021 (Wisconsin)

LB Malachi McNeal Warren Township 6-foot-0, 220 pounds (North Dakota)

LB Tommy Barnett Wheaton South 6-foot-0, 205 pounds 2021 (GVSU)

LB Mac Uihlein Lake Forest 6-foot-1, 205 pounds 2021 (Northwestern)

LB Mojo Weerts Batavia 6-foot-2, 200 pounds 2021 (Arizona)

LB Myles Jones Brother Rice 6-foot-0, 220 pounds 2021 (Georgetown)

LB Jackson Wiegold Vernon Hills 6-foot-2, 200 pounds 2021 (Ball State)

LB Jeremy Gelino Glenbard South 6-foot-0, 205 pounds 2021 (EIU)

LB Michael Gaughan St. Rita 6-foot-0, 210 pounds 2021 (lacrosse)

LB/DE Pat Strocchia III Joliet Catholic 6-foot-4, 215 pounds (Drake)

LB Austin Maciel Haygood Mount Carmel (St Thomas)

LB Will Schumacher Yorkville 5-foot-11, 215 pounds (St Anselm)

LB Jordan Young White East Aurora (Indiana Wesleyan)

LB Reese Edwards SHG (Illinois State)

OLB Caleb Moorhead Glenbard West (Brown)