New Lenox (Ill.) Providence Catholic junior quarterback prospect Kevin Conway (6-foot-2, 198 pounds) had a very strong 2019 junior season for the Celtics and head coach Mark Coglianese. Conway checks in and updates his latest recruiting news and much more in this latest recruiting news update.

"The season didn't end the way we expected it to end," Conway said. "But even with all of the different injuries we had last season I'm still happy with how we played. We overcame a lot of adversary last season."

Conway filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've had contact with the coaches from Bowling Green, NIU, Duke, Miami of Ohio along with Colgate and South Dakota. I'm was invited to go to NIU for a junior day event on January 26th. I was also invited to Miami of Ohio as well and I'm hoping to make visits to both schools."

Conway also looked back and reflected on his 2019 junior season and also discussed what parts of his game he plans to improve this off season.

"I was happy that I was able to make better decisions last season along with not being caught from behind all year. I struggled with throwing the deep ball early in the year but that got better as the year progressed. I'm planning to work hard on improving my overall speed and footwork. I'm always working on just improving my overall technique and fundamentals."

So what was Conway able to learn this past season from the senior class?

"The senior class showed me that hard work pays off. They also really focused on playing and working as a brotherhood and that the brotherhood on our team was for real last season. The senior class really left a positive mark on all of us in the program."

