2025 Countdown To Kickoff: Day 81 (Tyler Morris)

Continuing on with our annual Countdown to Kickoff, we move forward to day 81, where we highlight wide receiver Tyler Morris.

Morris came to Bloomington from the University of Michigan, where he was the team’s #1 receiver in 2024 in an offense that did not like to throw the football. Because of this, his ceiling was seriously capped. Morris finished the year with 23 receptions for 248 yards and 2 touchdowns while no other wide receiver finished close to him in yardage. Current NFL-er Colston Loveland led the team in all receiving categories, but Morris was the clear WR1.

Despite the heavy rush-first offense Michigan had in 2024, Morris’ talent was clear. His breakout occurred during Michigan’s national championship run, where he scored a pivotal touchdown against Alabama in the Rose Bowl. Check it out below.