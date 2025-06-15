Meet: 2027 ATH Tivias Caldwell

Name: Tivias Caldwell

School: St. Francis

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 208 pounds

Position: RB/DE/LB

Twitter: @TiviasCaldwell

Instagram: T.cal42

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting Supreme 7V7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19476994/674a22ba6e40c524fcb7d8bc

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring great speed and size when it comes to going through the holes and getting downfield.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments have been the success of me and also my team when winning games and showing our skill and physicality.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Bo Jackson because of the sheer strength and speed he brings to the football field along with the physicality and his ability to not only run defenders over, but make them miss tackles

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA

