Meet: 2027 ATH Tivias Caldwell

Name: Tivias Caldwell
School: St. Francis
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 208 pounds
Position: RB/DE/LB
Twitter: @TiviasCaldwell
Instagram: T.cal42
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting Supreme 7V7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19476994/674a22ba6e40c524fcb7d8bc
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring great speed and size when it comes to going through the holes and getting downfield.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My favorite moments have been the success of me and also my team when winning games and showing our skill and physicality.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Bo Jackson because of the sheer strength and speed he brings to the football field along with the physicality and his ability to not only run defenders over, but make them miss tackles
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
NA