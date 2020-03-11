Chicago (Ill.) Phillips junior safety recruit Willie Jones (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) decided to give the University of Toledo his verbal commitment on Tuesday night. Jones discusses his college choice here.

"I decided that I was ready to make my college decision," Jones said. "I called up the coaches at Toledo and gave them my verbal commitment."

Jones discussed why he has decided to verbally commit to the Toledo Rockets.

"I just felt very comfortable when I visited Toledo and it just felt like home to me. The coaches from Toledo just are great guys and I have been able to build up a great relationship with them over the past few months. The coaches are very much like father figures and I trust the coaches. Toledo is also a great football program and they also offer a good education."

Jones also also hearing from several other schools but felt like it was time to make his decision.

"I was in touch with coaches from several schools. The coaches from Cincinnati showed a lot of interest along with Miami of Ohio along with a few other MAC schools. I really just felt like I was already comparing everyone else to Toledo and I really wasn't looking very hard at anyone else. I knew that I wanted to play and go to school at Toledo so why wait? I decided I was ready to make my decision and I feel great about it."

Jones was recruited by the Rockets as a defensive back.

"The coaches at Toledo feel I can play either cornerback or safety for them. I'll play at either spot on the field and I'll play anywhere I can help the team win games."

Jones is also excited to put all of his focus on school and helping the Wildcats get back to state in 2020.

"It just feels great to be committed to Toledo. I can just focus on school and focus on my team from here on out."

Willie Jones is verbally committed to Toledo.

